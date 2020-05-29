Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2020 8:23am   Comments
Share:
  • Raymond James boosted Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) price target from $51 to $61. Ciena closed at $54.79 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target on Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from $90 to $110. Dollar Tree closed at $97.64 on Thursday.
  • CFRA lifted the price target for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) from $45 to $90. Williams-Sonoma shares closed at $73.03 on Thursday.
  • Rosenblatt boosted Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) price target from $75 to $115. Zscaler closed at $75.80 on Thursday.
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) from $180 to $220. Veeva Systems closed at $204.20 on Thursday.
  • Needham boosted the price target for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) from $28 to $34. Marvell Technology closed at $29.97 on Thursday.
  • SVB Leerink raised the price target for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) from $60 to $65. AstraZeneca shares closed at $53.50 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies lifted the price target on Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) from $12 to $16. Bloomin' Brands shares closed at $11.40 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc raised Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) price target from $200 to $210. Dollar General shares closed at $184.11 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) from $25 to $17. DXC Technology closed at $16.57 on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + BLMN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: ASCO Presentations Begin, Altimmune Pops On Insider Buying, Immutep Gets R&D Grant
Why AstraZeneca's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Aquestive, Tetraphase M&A Plot Thickens, Amarin's Vascepa In COVID Fray
A Peek Into AstraZeneca's P/E Ratio
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
AstraZeneca Receives Over $1B In BARDA Funding For Coronavirus Vaccine
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BURLNomura InstinetMaintains232.0
SNDXMorgan StanleyMaintains16.0
PSTGMorgan StanleyMaintains16.0
ZYXIB. Riley FBRMaintains25.5
AMBABairdInitiates Coverage On60.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com