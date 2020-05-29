10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Raymond James boosted Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) price target from $51 to $61. Ciena closed at $54.79 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target on Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from $90 to $110. Dollar Tree closed at $97.64 on Thursday.
- CFRA lifted the price target for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) from $45 to $90. Williams-Sonoma shares closed at $73.03 on Thursday.
- Rosenblatt boosted Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) price target from $75 to $115. Zscaler closed at $75.80 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) from $180 to $220. Veeva Systems closed at $204.20 on Thursday.
- Needham boosted the price target for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) from $28 to $34. Marvell Technology closed at $29.97 on Thursday.
- SVB Leerink raised the price target for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) from $60 to $65. AstraZeneca shares closed at $53.50 on Thursday.
- Jefferies lifted the price target on Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) from $12 to $16. Bloomin' Brands shares closed at $11.40 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc raised Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) price target from $200 to $210. Dollar General shares closed at $184.11 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) from $25 to $17. DXC Technology closed at $16.57 on Thursday.
