10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Wedbush boosted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $600 to $800. Tesla closed at $818.87 on Tuesday.B. Riley FBR cut the price target for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from $51 to $42. Foot Locker shares closed at $28.22 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $1119 to $1250. AutoZone closed at $1,123.20 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from $42 to $66. Jack in the Box closed at $65.31 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan lifted the price target for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) from $320 to $415. TransDigm shares closed at $403.06 on Tuesday.
- MKM Partners boosted the price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) from $1 to $5. AMC Entertainment closed at $5.11 on Tuesday.
- Rosenblatt boosted Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) price target from $40 to $45. Anaplan closed at $47.15 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank lifted the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ AAPL) from $305 to $320. Apple closed at $316.73 on Tuesday.
- Barclays boosted the price target on Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) from $43 to $60. Pinduoduo shares closed at $64.89 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc raised PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) price target from $20 to $32. PagSeguro Digital shares closed at $28.10 on Tuesday.
