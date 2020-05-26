Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2020 8:02am   Comments
Share:
  • BMO Capital boosted Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) price target from $120 to $170. Take-Two closed at $140.51 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) price target from $ $55 to $90. Ollie's Bargain Outlet closed at $85.61 on Friday.
  • Baird lifted the price target on J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from $115 to $125. J B Hunt closed at $108.46 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from $25 to $21. L Brands shares closed at $15.08 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target on iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) from $45 to $65. iRobot shares closed at $73.10 on Friday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from $70 to $73. Gilead Sciences closed at $73.34 on Friday.
  • Needham boosted the price target for Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from $170 to $225. Twilio closed at $208.62 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR lifted the price target for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) from $27 to $32. Axcelis Technologies shares closed at $25.00 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) price target from $72 to $88. Turning Point Therapeutics shares closed at $58.80 on Friday.
  • Benchmark boosted the price target for Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) from $38 to $76. Pinduoduo closed at $68.70 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACLS + GILD)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mixed Filgotinib Readout For Gilead-Galapagos, Akorn To File For Chapter 11, D-Day For Aquestive
In The Midst Of Pandemic, Traders Pin Their Hopes On These Healthcare ETFs
Barron's Picks And Pans: Cisco, Gilead, Netflix, Wayfair And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gilead Signs Manufacturing Deal For Remdesivir, Bristol-Myers Gets Refuse-To-File Letter
4 Key Takeaways From Senate's Online Hearing On US Coronavirus Strategy, Reopening Economy
Gilead Shares Drop As It Agrees To 'Royalty-Free' Coronavirus Drug Licence With Generic Drugmakers In 127 Countries
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MITTCredit SuisseDowngrades1.8
TJXMorgan StanleyMaintains61.0
SHOOWedbushMaintains24.0
PRVLWedbushMaintains22.0
NVDAMorgan StanleyMaintains363.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com