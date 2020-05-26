10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- BMO Capital boosted Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) price target from $120 to $170. Take-Two closed at $140.51 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse boosted Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) price target from $ $55 to $90. Ollie's Bargain Outlet closed at $85.61 on Friday.
- Baird lifted the price target on J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from $115 to $125. J B Hunt closed at $108.46 on Friday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from $25 to $21. L Brands shares closed at $15.08 on Friday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target on iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) from $45 to $65. iRobot shares closed at $73.10 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from $70 to $73. Gilead Sciences closed at $73.34 on Friday.
- Needham boosted the price target for Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from $170 to $225. Twilio closed at $208.62 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR lifted the price target for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) from $27 to $32. Axcelis Technologies shares closed at $25.00 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) price target from $72 to $88. Turning Point Therapeutics shares closed at $58.80 on Friday.
- Benchmark boosted the price target for Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) from $38 to $76. Pinduoduo closed at $68.70 on Friday.
