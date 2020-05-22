Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2020 8:06am   Comments
Share:
  • Barclays boosted L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) price target from $10 to $17. L Brands closed at $14.45 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co. boosted Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI) price target from $10 to $15. Covenant Transportation closed at $10.51 on Thursday.
  • Rosenblatt raised the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $340 to $400. NVIDIA closed at $351.01 on Thursday.
  • Needham lifted the price target for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $168 to $192. Splunk closed at $163.45 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR lifted the price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) from $134 to $174. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $119.35 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co. cut the price target for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $155 to $105. Roku closed at $114.70 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush boosted the price target on Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CHUY) from $17 to $21. Chuy's shares closed at $16.20 on Thursday.
  • Stifel cut the price target for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) from $230 to $190. Huntington Ingalls shares closed at $181.50 on Thursday.
  • CFRA raised Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) price target from $100 to $105. Ross Stores shares closed at $96.87 on Thursday.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) from $90 to $95. Agilent closed at $80.75 on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (A + CHUY)

30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 21, 2020
Why Texas Roadhouse Could Be A Big Post-Shutdown Winner
Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
How Bill Ackman Successfully Navigated Coronavirus Market Volatility
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PANWMizuhoMaintains265.0
MDTMorgan StanleyMaintains106.0
SPNRBC CapitalDowngrades1.0
MCKMorgan StanleyMaintains163.0
NVDAWedbushMaintains420.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com