10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Barclays boosted L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) price target from $10 to $17. L Brands closed at $14.45 on Thursday.
- Stephens & Co. boosted Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI) price target from $10 to $15. Covenant Transportation closed at $10.51 on Thursday.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $340 to $400. NVIDIA closed at $351.01 on Thursday.
- Needham lifted the price target for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $168 to $192. Splunk closed at $163.45 on Thursday.
- B. Riley FBR lifted the price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) from $134 to $174. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $119.35 on Thursday.
- Stephens & Co. cut the price target for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $155 to $105. Roku closed at $114.70 on Thursday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target on Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CHUY) from $17 to $21. Chuy's shares closed at $16.20 on Thursday.
- Stifel cut the price target for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) from $230 to $190. Huntington Ingalls shares closed at $181.50 on Thursday.
- CFRA raised Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) price target from $100 to $105. Ross Stores shares closed at $96.87 on Thursday.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) from $90 to $95. Agilent closed at $80.75 on Thursday.
