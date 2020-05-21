Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2020 8:06am
  • HSBC boosted Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) price target from $138 to $158. Honeywell closed at $136.03 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) price target from $955 to $1125. Chipotle closed at $1,029.96 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from $100 to $125. Analog Devices closed at $114.57 on Wednesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target on Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $130 to $85. Expedia closed at $79.58 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel lifted the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $94 to $149. Lowe's closed at $116.99 on Wednesday.
  • Rosenblatt lifted the price target for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) from $80 to $100. Manhattan Associates shares closed at $73.70 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) from $141 to $146. Take-Two shares closed at $146.84 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank lifted the price target for Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $121 to $131. Target shares closed at $119.63 on Wednesday.
  • Needham raised 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) price target from $30 to $44. 2U shares closed at $35.73 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies cut the price target for MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from $22 to $17. MGM closed at $16.50 on Wednesday.

