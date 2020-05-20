10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Piper Sandler lifted the price target for Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from $231 to $244. Home Depot shares closed at $238.10 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James raised the price target for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from $75 to $90. Darden shares closed at $75.82 on Tuesday.
- CFRA boosted Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) price target from $75 to $90. Best Buy closed at $83.48 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan lifted the price target for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) from $40 to $60. Cree closed at $49.65 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc raised T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) price target from $104 to $126. T-Mobile shares closed at $98.60 on Tuesday.
- Nomura Instinet lifted the price target on Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from $131 to $139. Walmart shares closed at $124.95 on Tuesday.
- Needham boosted Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) price target from $31 to $46. Kornit Digital closed at $35.68 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) from $7 to $16. Green Plains closed at $6.99 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) from $76 to $64. Cheniere Energy closed at $43.13 on Tuesday.
- Needham raised the price target on Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EB) from $135 to $175. Everbridge closed at $152.19 on Tuesday.
