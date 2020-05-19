Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2020 8:01am
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $285 to $315. Intuit shares closed at $290.37 on Monday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target on Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $100 to $85. Expedia shares closed at $79.19 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital lifted the price target for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) from $25 to $29. Johnson Controls shares closed at $29.53 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler boosted Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) price target from $90 to $160. Alteryx closed at $128.96 on Monday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) from $48 to $69. BioNTech closed at $60.17 on Monday.
  • UBS boosted Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) price target from $50 to $86. Aptiv closed at $70.18 on Monday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) price target from $10 to $8. Gap shares closed at $7.82 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE: WYND) from $25 to $35. Wyndham Destinations closed at $27.70 on Monday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) from $27 to $40. Dynatrace closed at $34.89 on Monday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target on Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from $83 to $100. Incyte closed at $96.46 on Monday.

