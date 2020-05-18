Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2020 8:20am
  • Wedbush raised the price target for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) from $46 to $80. Williams-Sonoma closed at $66.52 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital boosted NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target from $285 to $425. NVIDIA closed at $339.63 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) from $61 to $68. Asbury Automotive shares closed at $62.30 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) from $20 to $35. Co-Diagnostics shares closed at $17.07 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from $74 to $80. Ollie's Bargain shares closed at $73.45 on Friday.
  • Piper Sandler cut Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) price target from $21 to $16. Capri Holdings closed at $12.87 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) from $16 to $13. Cinemark closed at $11.88 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target for Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) from $54 to $67. Chegg closed at $66.66 on Friday.
  • Imperial Capital boosted Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) price target from $78 to $82. Axon Enterprise shares closed at $73.91 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target on Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) from $76 to $85. Bill.com closed at $77.27 on Friday.

