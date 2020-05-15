Why Vertex's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares are trading higher after Argus Research maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $270 to $320.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals discovers and develops small-molecule drugs. The company’s key drugs include Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta.

The health care sector has seen an increase in volatility as companies race to satisfy the increased demand caused by the coronavirus.

Vertex shares were trading higher by 3.92% at $287.86 at time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $288.52 and a 52-week low of $165.23.