Why Vertex's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 15, 2020 3:41pm   Comments
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares are trading higher after Argus Research maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $270 to $320.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals discovers and develops small-molecule drugs. The company’s key drugs include Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta.

The health care sector has seen an increase in volatility as companies race to satisfy the increased demand caused by the coronavirus.

Vertex shares were trading higher by 3.92% at $287.86 at time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $288.52 and a 52-week low of $165.23.

Latest Ratings for VRTX

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy
May 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Apr 2020CFRAMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for VRTX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPrice Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

