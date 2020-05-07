Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2020 8:16am   Comments
  • Mizuho lifted the price target for Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from $350 to $600. Shopify closed at $733.53 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) from $36 to $18. Dillard's closed at $25.77 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target on CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) from $71 to $77. CVS Health closed at $60.41 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from $140 to $180. Twilio shares closed at $122.40 on Wednesday.
  • Cowen & Co lowered Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) price target from $88 to $76. Ralph Lauren closed at $71.13 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $140 to $150. Paypal closed at $128.31 on Wednesday.
  • Needham boosted the price target for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $60 to $75. Square shares closed at $68.10 on Wednesday.
  • SVB Leerink cut EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) price target from $100 to $90. EXACT Sciences shares closed at $77.90 on Wednesday.
  • Cowen & Co. raised HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) price target from $140 to $160. HubSpot closed at $175.21 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target on Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) from $68 to $82. Godaddy shares closed at $70.00 on Wednesday.

