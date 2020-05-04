10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) from $560 to $600. Charter Communications closed at $509.64 on Friday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Big Lots, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIG) from $55 to $75. Big Lots closed at $24.02 on Friday.
- KeyBanc raised PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) price target from $115 to $140. PayPal closed at $120.61 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank reduced the price target for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) from $132 to $104. Waste Management closed at $98.21 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. cut Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) price target from $93 to $81. Eaton shares closed at $82.07 on Friday.
- MKM Partners cut Aon Plc (NYSE: AON) price target from $260 to $215. Aon closed at $178.21 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR lowered the price target on Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) from $16 to $12. Viking Therapeutics shares closed at $5.45 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) from $16 to $11. Sinclair Broadcast shares closed at $16.86 on Friday.
- Mizuho cut the price target for HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) from $75 to $42. HollyFrontier closed at $30.32 on Friday.
- Nomura Instinet lowered the price target for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) from $145 to $131. Stanley Black & Decker shares closed at $106.50 on Friday.
