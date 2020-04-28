Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 8:10am   Comments
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCT) from $26 to $62. Arcturus Therapeutics closed at $30.53 on Monday.
  • Rosenblatt raised the price target on Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) from $85 to $114. Five9 closed at $97.76 on Monday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) price target from $50 to $35. Koppers closed at $11.73 on Monday.
  • Needham raised the price target for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from $140 to $170. F5 Networks shares closed at $130.92 on Monday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from $540 to $575. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals closed at $547.52 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc lifted Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) price target from $85 to $95. Jacobs Engineering closed at $79.79 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) from $95 to $139. Quest Diagnostics closed at $116.02 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler cut Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) price target from $570 to $510. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $517.10 on Monday.
  • Evercore ISI Group reduced the price target for Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN) from $86 to $76. Zendesk shares closed at $73.74 on Monday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) from $70 to $41. Floor & Decor shares closed at $38.75 on Monday.

