10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2020 8:12am   Comments
  • Wedbush raised the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $410 to $425. Domino's closed at $369.64 on Thursday.
  • CFRA cut the price target on Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from $190 to $172. Union Pacific closed at $152.29 on Thursday.
  • Stifel boosted eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) price target from $40 to $45. eBay closed at $37.91 on Thursday.
  • Cowen & Co. lowered the price target for Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from $220 to $160. Workday shares closed at $143.60 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target on Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) from $7 to $13. Calix closed at $7.65 on Thursday.
  • Imperial Capital lowered AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $33 to $25. AMC Networks shares closed at $21.49 on Thursday.
  • Baird lowered the price target for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) from $15 to $8. Delphi Technologies closed at $7.68 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) price target from $5 to $22. Immunomedics shares closed at $26.18 on Thursday.
  • Baird cut the price target for Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) from $135 to $111. Lear shares closed at $85.13 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) from $20 to $12. Terex shares closed at $13.33 on Thursday.

