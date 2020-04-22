10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Rosenblatt lowered Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) price target from $150 to $135. Texas Instruments closed at $106.84 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush raised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $860 to $870. Chipotle shares closed at $786.69 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from $50 to $75. Darden Restaurants closed at $63.32 on Tuesday.
- CFRA boosted the price target on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) from $10 to $22. Fifth Third Bancorp closed at $16.26 on Tuesday.
- Barclays cut the price target on Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) from $47 to $40. Weibo closed at $35.46 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR cut the price target for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) from $21 to $18. SeaWorld closed at $11.36 on Tuesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) price target from $26 to $34. Cara Therapeutics shares closed at $15.42 on Tuesday.
- Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) from $10 to $5. Funko shares closed at $3.66 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) from $2.5 to $1.5. Transocean shares closed at $1.10 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies lifted Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) price target from $7 to $14. Extended Stay America shares closed at $9.64 on Tuesday.
