Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Share:
  • Rosenblatt lowered Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) price target from $150 to $135. Texas Instruments closed at $106.84 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush raised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $860 to $870. Chipotle shares closed at $786.69 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from $50 to $75. Darden Restaurants closed at $63.32 on Tuesday.
  • CFRA boosted the price target on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) from $10 to $22. Fifth Third Bancorp closed at $16.26 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays cut the price target on Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) from $47 to $40. Weibo closed at $35.46 on Tuesday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut the price target for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) from $21 to $18. SeaWorld closed at $11.36 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) price target from $26 to $34. Cara Therapeutics shares closed at $15.42 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) from $10 to $5. Funko shares closed at $3.66 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) from $2.5 to $1.5. Transocean shares closed at $1.10 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies lifted Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) price target from $7 to $14. Extended Stay America shares closed at $9.64 on Tuesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMG + CARA)

32 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings
8 Stocks To Watch For April 22, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 21, 2020
9 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KORBC CapitalMaintains55.0
ZNGAB of A SecuritiesDowngrades7.5
TXNRBC CapitalMaintains125.0
DOVBarclaysMaintains105.0
TECK.BRBC CapitalReiterates21.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com