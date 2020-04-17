10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Goldman Sachs cut Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $250 to $233. Apple shares closed at $286.69 on Thursday.
- Raymond James lowered the price target on Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from $202 to $185. Union Pacific closed at $143.99 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) from $17 to $12. Mattel shares closed at $8.84 on Thursday.
- Wedbush lowered Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) price target from $25 to $21. Harley-Davidson closed at $18.35 on Thursday.
- Stifel raised the price target for Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) from $9 to $12. Lovesac closed at $7.51 on Thursday.
- SVB Leerink lowered the price target for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from $575 to $535. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $510.44 on Thursday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) from $92 to $102. Abbott closed at $96.00 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) price target from $77 to $61. QUALCOMM shares closed at $76.85 on Thursday.
- Nomura boosted the price target for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) from $43 to $55. Fortune Brands Home & Security shares closed at $43.79 on Thursday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald lifted the price target on Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) from $12 to $23. Cytokinetics closed at $13.99 on Thursday.
