10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2020 8:21am   Comments
  • Wedbush cut Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) price target from $84 to $71. Starbucks closed at $73.88 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) from $248 to $255. Alibaba shares closed at $196.37 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co. cut the price target for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) from $322 to $300. Grainger shares closed at $279.87 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) from $73 to $67. Dunkin Brands closed at $57.92 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley reduced Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) price target from $575 to $560. Charter Communications shares closed at $466.64 on Thursday.
  • ScotiaBank lowered the price target for Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) from $40 to $13. Core Laboratories shares closed at $11.67 on Thursday.
  • Needham reduced the price target on Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) from $31 to $25. Domo closed at $11.72 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush lowered the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $980 to $860. Chipotle closed at $771.00 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) price target from $55 to $38. Sensata Technologies shares closed at $34.28 on Thursday.
  • Rosenblatt boosted the price target on Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) from $93 to $120. Qualys closed at $100.70 on Thursday.

