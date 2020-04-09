10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Stephens & Co. reduced Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) price target from $100 to $80. Caterpillar shares closed at $127.40 on Wednesday.
- Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from $170 to $115. Zimmer Biomet shares closed at $111.28 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) from $14 to $25. Cytokinetics shares closed at $12.76 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) from $47 to $41.5. Bank of New York Mellon closed at $35.65 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc reduced the price target on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) from $26 to $18. Stitch Fix closed at $13.57 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley cut BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) price target from $9 to $6. BlueLinx closed at $5.06 on Wednesday.
- Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) from $770 to $655. Mettler-Toledo closed at $740.99 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. lowered Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) price target from $208 to $164. Global Payments shares closed at $149.29 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James reduced the price target for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) from $52 to $35. M.D.C. Holdings shares closed at $25.59 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) from $19 to $13. Host Hotels closed at $11.26 on Wednesday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings