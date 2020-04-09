Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2020 8:13am   Comments
Share:
  • Stephens & Co. reduced Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) price target from $100 to $80. Caterpillar shares closed at $127.40 on Wednesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from $170 to $115. Zimmer Biomet shares closed at $111.28 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) from $14 to $25. Cytokinetics shares closed at $12.76 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) from $47 to $41.5. Bank of New York Mellon closed at $35.65 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc reduced the price target on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) from $26 to $18. Stitch Fix closed at $13.57 on Wednesday.
  • B. Riley cut BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) price target from $9 to $6. BlueLinx closed at $5.06 on Wednesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) from $770 to $655. Mettler-Toledo closed at $740.99 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co. lowered Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) price target from $208 to $164. Global Payments shares closed at $149.29 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James reduced the price target for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) from $52 to $35. M.D.C. Holdings shares closed at $25.59 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target on Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) from $19 to $13. Host Hotels closed at $11.26 on Wednesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BK + BXC)

86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
65 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 7, 2020
Companies Suspend Dividends, Buybacks As Pandemic Weakens Market
144 Biggest Movers From Friday
88 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CPBarclaysMaintains228.0
BIGJP MorganUpgrades21.0
CRLCitigroupMaintains165.0
CPBarclaysMaintains320.0
CCCGoldman SachsUpgrades24.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga