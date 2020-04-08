Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2020 8:22am   Comments
Share:
  • Credit Suisse reduced Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) price target from $29 to $23. Pinterest shares closed at $15.06 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target for American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from $125 to $107. American Express shares closed at $87.58 on Tuesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) from $237 to $229. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $78.23 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from $66 to $45. D. R. Horton closed at $36.54 on Tuesday.
  • B of A Securities reduced the price target on AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $1070 to $950. AutoZone closed at $899.64 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush cut Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) price target from $43 to $20. Cheesecake Factory closed at $16.34 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $350 to $335. Apple closed at $259.43 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc lowered Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) price target from $38 to $30. Greenbrier shares closed at $16.80 on Tuesday.
  • Baird reduced the price target for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) from $82 to $66. NuVasive shares closed at $50.51 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. cut the price target on US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR) from $37 to $18. US Concrete closed at $15.52 on Tuesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AXP)

iPhone Maker Foxconn To Produce Ventilators In US
Will The Remote Office Become Habit After The Coronavirus Pandemic?
Semiconductors Continue To Lead Rally Efforts, While Consumer Staples Keep Lagging
3M, Trump Strike Deal To Import 166.5M Masks From China, Company To Continue To Supply Abroad
Investor Movement Index Summary: March 2020
Apple's iPhone 9 Launch Could Be Imminent
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GKOSWells FargoMaintains34.0
FLTWells FargoMaintains250.0
FISVWells FargoMaintains110.0
FISWells FargoMaintains140.0
FDXWells FargoMaintains146.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga