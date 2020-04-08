10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Credit Suisse reduced Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) price target from $29 to $23. Pinterest shares closed at $15.06 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target for American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from $125 to $107. American Express shares closed at $87.58 on Tuesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) from $237 to $229. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $78.23 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James lowered the price target for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from $66 to $45. D. R. Horton closed at $36.54 on Tuesday.
- B of A Securities reduced the price target on AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $1070 to $950. AutoZone closed at $899.64 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush cut Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) price target from $43 to $20. Cheesecake Factory closed at $16.34 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $350 to $335. Apple closed at $259.43 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc lowered Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) price target from $38 to $30. Greenbrier shares closed at $16.80 on Tuesday.
- Baird reduced the price target for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) from $82 to $66. NuVasive shares closed at $50.51 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. cut the price target on US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR) from $37 to $18. US Concrete closed at $15.52 on Tuesday.
