10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- CFRA reduced Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) price target from $160 to $120. Disney shares closed at $99.58 on Monday.
- RBC Capital lowered the price target for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from $61 to $40. Owens Corning shares closed at $38.30 on Monday.
- UBS cut the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $211 to $180. Constellation shares closed at $142.26 on Monday.
- Needham lowered the price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from $189 to $153. Zimmer Biomet closed at $97.94 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. reduced the price target on Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) from $68 to $26. Aaron's closed at $22.14 on Monday.
- Rosenblatt cut Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) price target from $140 to $80. Twilio closed at $86.66 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright lowered the price target for Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO) from $8 to $2. Menlo Therapeutics closed at $1.40 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR lowered Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALIM) price target from $24 to $15. Alimera Sciences shares closed at $3.92 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital reduced the price target for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) from $24 to $11. MSG Networks shares closed at $9.99 on Monday.
- Oppenheimer cut the price target on Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLND) from $25 to $2. Millendo Therapeutics closed at $1.45 on Monday.
