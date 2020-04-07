Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2020 8:17am   Comments
Share:
  • CFRA reduced Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) price target from $160 to $120. Disney shares closed at $99.58 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from $61 to $40. Owens Corning shares closed at $38.30 on Monday.
  • UBS cut the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $211 to $180. Constellation shares closed at $142.26 on Monday.
  • Needham lowered the price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from $189 to $153. Zimmer Biomet closed at $97.94 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. reduced the price target on Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) from $68 to $26. Aaron's closed at $22.14 on Monday.
  • Rosenblatt cut Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) price target from $140 to $80. Twilio closed at $86.66 on Monday.
  • H.C. Wainwright lowered the price target for Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO) from $8 to $2. Menlo Therapeutics closed at $1.40 on Monday.
  • B. Riley FBR lowered Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALIM) price target from $24 to $15. Alimera Sciences shares closed at $3.92 on Monday.
  • Imperial Capital reduced the price target for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) from $24 to $11. MSG Networks shares closed at $9.99 on Monday.
  • Oppenheimer cut the price target on Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLND) from $25 to $2. Millendo Therapeutics closed at $1.45 on Monday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAN + ALIM)

Why Aaron's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FRCMorgan StanleyMaintains95.0
COOPWedbushDowngrades10.0
PKCitigroupDowngrades6.5
QMCOB. Riley FBRMaintains6.3
PEBCitigroupDowngrades8.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga