10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- RBC Capital cut Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) price target from $136 to $65. Ralph Lauren closed at $65.97 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from $39 to $35. Twitter shares closed at $23.02 on Thursday.
- Stephens & Co. cut the price target on CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) from $115 to $82. CarMax closed at $50.20 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) from $76 to $40. Shake Shack closed at $32.88 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) price target from $51 to $43. Walgreens shares closed at $40.32 on Thursday.
- Needham lowered the price target on NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) from $160 to $110. NXP Semiconductors closed at $77.78 on Thursday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) from $165 to $110. United Rentals closed at $96.16 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc reduced Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) price target from $21 to $4. Macerich shares closed at $5.02 on Thursday.
- Needham lowered the price target for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from $64 to $45. Etsy shares closed at $34.80 on Thursday.
- Citigroup reduced the price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) from $100 to $93. Intercontinental Exchange shares closed at $81.14 on Thursday.
