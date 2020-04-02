Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2020 8:10am   Comments
  • Imperial Capital cut Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) price target from $118 to $107. Disney closed at $94.92 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel lowered the price target on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) from $90 to $85. Booz Allen Hamilton closed at $69.60 on Wednesday.
  • DA Davidson lowered FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) price target from $31 to $21. FormFactor shares closed at $18.96 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target on Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) from $26 to $12. Bloomin' Brands closed at $6.13 on Wednesday.
  • Needham lowered the price target for Cryolife Inc (NYSE: CRY) from $38 to $29. Cryolife shares closed at $16.34 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target for Harsco Corp (NYSE: HSC) from $24 to $15. Harsco closed at $6.21 on Wednesday.
  • Roth Capital lowered the price target for Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) from $2.2 to $0.38. Sunworks closed at $0.36 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse reduced EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) price target from $2.5 to $1. EnLink Midstream shares closed at $1.01 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital lowered the price target for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) from $60 to $27. Malibu Boats shares closed at $24.60 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho reduced the price target for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) from $241 to $144. AvalonBay Communities shares closed at $138.02 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

