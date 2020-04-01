Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2020 8:22am   Comments
  • Stephens & Co. boosted Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) price target from $264 to $286. Mastercard shares closed at $241.56 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from $14 to $7. Centurylink shares closed at $9.46 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush cut D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) price target from $56 to $44. D. R. Horton closed at $34.00 on Tuesday.
  • Needham lowered the price target for Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) from $110 to $75. Carvana closed at $55.09 on Tuesday.
  • CFRA lowered the price target for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) from $135 to $115. Allstate closed at $91.73 on Tuesday.
  • UBS raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) price target from $64 to $75. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $66.20 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) from $21 to $8. iHeartMedia shares closed at $7.31 on Tuesday.
  • Imperial Capital lowered the price target on Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) from $25 to $10. Continental Resources closed at $7.64 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) from $248 to $150. Stryker closed at $166.49 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. reduced the price target for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from $228 to $192. Visa shares closed at $161.12 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CCOCIBCUpgrades14.0
ZUMZB. Riley FBRMaintains27.0
TBKB. Riley FBRMaintains27.0
MCSB. Riley FBRMaintains16.0
IMVB. Riley FBRDowngrades3.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
