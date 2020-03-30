Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2020 8:17am   Comments
  • Raymond James lowered the price target for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from $42 to $26. KB Home closed at $17.95 on Friday.
  • Needham cut Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) price target from $134 to $109. Medtronic shares closed at $89.89 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) price target from $7 to $4. Mogo closed at $1.05 on Friday.
  • Jefferies raised the price target for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) from $145 to $149. Kimberly-Clark closed at $124.89 on Friday.
  • Needham cut ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) price target from $50 to $20. ViacomCBS shares closed at $12.79 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target for Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) from $90 to $75. Wabtec shares closed at $47.58 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) from $126 to $95. Celanese shares closed at $71.27 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital lowered the price target on Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) from $115 to $45. Polaris closed at $47.44 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target on CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) from $40 to $16. CVR Energy closed at $15.16 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) from $105 to $78. Hilton Worldwide shares closed at $69.15 on Friday.

