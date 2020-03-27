Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2020 8:16am   Comments
Share:
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $195 to $225. Lululemon closed at $200.80 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc cut McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) price target from $235 to $200. McDonald's shares closed at $167.35 on Thursday.
  • Baird cut W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) price target from $340 to $300. Grainger closed at $249.02 on Thursday.
  • Benchmark lowered the price target for Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) from $115 to $105. Science Applications closed at $71.55 on Thursday.
  • Needham cut Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) price target from $55 to $50. Oxford Industries shares closed at $40.35 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co. lowered the price target for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) from $23 to $15. Titan Machinery shares closed at $9.26 on Thursday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the price target for Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from $91 to $66. Square shares closed at $56.03 on Thursday.
  • Longbow Research lowered the price target on The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) from $25 to $19. Wendy's closed at $13.95 on Thursday.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target on Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) from $43 to $17. Schlumberger closed at $15.52 on Thursday.
  • Imperial Capital lowered the price target for The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) from $363 to $307. Madison Square Garden shares closed at $234.29 on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU + GWW)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
6 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2020
Lululemon Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: Keep Up With The Latest Headlines
Preview: Lululemon Athletica's Q4 Earnings
7 Stocks To Watch For March 26, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HOLXMorgan StanleyUpgrades40.0
BSXCitigroupMaintains40.0
BDXCitigroupMaintains234.0
BACCitigroupMaintains27.0
AYXCitigroupMaintains175.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga