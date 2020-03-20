Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2020 8:20am   Comments
  • Guggenheim cut the price target on Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP) from $58 to $49. Molson Coors Beverage closed at $38.51 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) from $40 to $24. G-III Apparel closed at $7.61 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) from $70 to $40. Lincoln National shares closed at $19.22 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from $190 to $185. Accenture closed at $158.50 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan cut Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) price target from $73 to $40. Synaptics shares closed at $48.54 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from $21 to $5. Occidental Petroleum shares closed at $10.83 on Thursday.
  • Imperial Capital lowered the price target for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) from $35 to $24. Outfront Media shares closed at $9.14 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc cut Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) price target from $135 to $50. Darden Restaurants shares closed at $42.42 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital cut Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) price target from $110 to $68. Prudential Financial closed at $44.37 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co. lowered the price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from $75 to $54. Ollie's Bargain Outlet closed at $38.06 on Thursday.

