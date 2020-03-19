Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2020 8:37am   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) from $4 to $1. Tailored Brands closed at $1.34 on Wednesday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) price target from $8 to $2. Perceptron shares closed at $2.40 on Wednesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright boosted the price target for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) from $40 to $60. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares closed at $21.96 on Wednesday.
  • Needham cut the price target for Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) from $275 to $230. Zebra Technologies shares closed at $185.47 on Wednesday.
  • Bernstein lowered the price target for Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) from $85 to $30. Westlake Chemical shares closed at $32.95 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $480 to $460. Tesla closed at $361.22 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays cut ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) price target from $112 to $68. ManpowerGroup shares closed at $70.63 on Wednesday.
  • Imperial Capital cut AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) price target from $20 to $7. AMC Entertainment closed at $2.47 on Wednesday.
  • Roth Capital lowered the price target for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from $61 to $41. Etsy closed at $39.25 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) from $136 to $99. Five Below closed at $53.59 on Wednesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

