10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) from $4 to $1. Tailored Brands closed at $1.34 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley FBR cut Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) price target from $8 to $2. Perceptron shares closed at $2.40 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright boosted the price target for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) from $40 to $60. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares closed at $21.96 on Wednesday.
- Needham cut the price target for Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) from $275 to $230. Zebra Technologies shares closed at $185.47 on Wednesday.
- Bernstein lowered the price target for Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) from $85 to $30. Westlake Chemical shares closed at $32.95 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $480 to $460. Tesla closed at $361.22 on Wednesday.
- Barclays cut ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) price target from $112 to $68. ManpowerGroup shares closed at $70.63 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital cut AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) price target from $20 to $7. AMC Entertainment closed at $2.47 on Wednesday.
- Roth Capital lowered the price target for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from $61 to $41. Etsy closed at $39.25 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) from $136 to $99. Five Below closed at $53.59 on Wednesday.
