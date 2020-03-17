Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2020 9:06am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $368 to $328. Apple closed at $242.21 on Monday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) price target from $20 to $14. JELD-WEN shares closed at $9.55 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. cut the price target for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) from $50 to $35. Dycom shares closed at $17.82 on Monday.
  • H.C. Wainwright cut the price target for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) from $16 to $9. Kindred Biosciences shares closed at $6.01 on Monday.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) from $170 to $135. Coupa Software shares closed at $109.57 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target for Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) from $44 to $7. Dave & Buster's closed at $7.20 on Monday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) price target from $6 to $16. Novavax shares closed at $6.91 on Monday.
  • Bernstein lifted JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) price target from $41 to $52. JD.com closed at $35.24 on Monday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target for GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) from $2.5 to $0.5. GNC closed at $1.08 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $130 to $110. Target closed at $93.79 on Monday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + COUP)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Reports
Apple Hit With $1.2B Fine By French Antitrust Authorities
110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
6 Stocks To Watch For March 17, 2020
Tech Giants' Stocks Lose $1T Market Value In A Single Day
NBCUniversal Releases Movies On-Demand Same Time As Theaters Due To Coronavirus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga