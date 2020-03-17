10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $368 to $328. Apple closed at $242.21 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR cut JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) price target from $20 to $14. JELD-WEN shares closed at $9.55 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. cut the price target for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) from $50 to $35. Dycom shares closed at $17.82 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright cut the price target for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) from $16 to $9. Kindred Biosciences shares closed at $6.01 on Monday.
- Raymond James lowered the price target for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) from $170 to $135. Coupa Software shares closed at $109.57 on Monday.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) from $44 to $7. Dave & Buster's closed at $7.20 on Monday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald raised Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) price target from $6 to $16. Novavax shares closed at $6.91 on Monday.
- Bernstein lifted JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) price target from $41 to $52. JD.com closed at $35.24 on Monday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target for GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) from $2.5 to $0.5. GNC closed at $1.08 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $130 to $110. Target closed at $93.79 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings