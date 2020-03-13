10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Raymond James cut Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) price target from $61 to $56. Oracle shares closed at $39.80 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from $52 to $43. Morgan Stanley shares closed at $31.31 on Thursday.
- Rosenblatt cut the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $180 to $140. Disney shares closed at $91.81 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc lowered the price target for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $360 to $240. Broadcom shares closed at $218.78 on Thursday.
- Needham cut the price target for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) from $55 to $45. WWE closed at $32.28 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo lowered Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) price target from $8 to $2. Transocean shares closed at $1.34 on Thursday.
- Imperial Capital lowered Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE) price target from $7 to $3. Earthstone Energy closed at $1.85 on Thursday.
- Raymond James lowered the price target for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) from $185 to $165. Dollar General closed at $141.97 on Thursday.
- B. Riley FBR cut the price target on Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) from $30 to $10. Park-Ohio closed at $11.37 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital lowered the price target on Domtar Corp (NYSE: UFS) from $36 to $30. Domtar closed at $23.01 on Thursday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings