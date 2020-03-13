Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 13, 2020 8:19am   Comments
  • Raymond James cut Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) price target from $61 to $56. Oracle shares closed at $39.80 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from $52 to $43. Morgan Stanley shares closed at $31.31 on Thursday.
  • Rosenblatt cut the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $180 to $140. Disney shares closed at $91.81 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $360 to $240. Broadcom shares closed at $218.78 on Thursday.
  • Needham cut the price target for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) from $55 to $45. WWE closed at $32.28 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) price target from $8 to $2. Transocean shares closed at $1.34 on Thursday.
  • Imperial Capital lowered Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE) price target from $7 to $3. Earthstone Energy closed at $1.85 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) from $185 to $165. Dollar General closed at $141.97 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut the price target on Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) from $30 to $10. Park-Ohio closed at $11.37 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital lowered the price target on Domtar Corp (NYSE: UFS) from $36 to $30. Domtar closed at $23.01 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

