10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2020 8:19am   Comments
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from $37 to $30. Bank of America shares closed at $21.93 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse cut Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) price target from $286 to $265. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $235.70 on Monday.
  • H.C. Wainwright lowered the price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) from $13 to $6. TRACON Pharmaceuticals closed at $2.20 on Monday.
  • UBS lowered the price target for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from $108 to $98. Dollar Tree shares closed at $83.51 on Monday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut the price target for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from $75 to $50. Comerica closed at $35.99 on Monday.
  • Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) price target from $140 to $125. JPMorgan closed at $93.44 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. cut the price target for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from $65 to $40. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $18.51 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler lowered Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) price target from $60 to $36. Lincoln National shares closed at $31.71 on Monday.
  • Stifel analyst cut the price target on United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from $118 to $104. UPS closed at $87.18 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) from $34 to $26. Stitch Fix closed at $21.21 on Monday.

