10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2020 9:07am   Comments
  • RBC Capital cut Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) price target from $5 to $0.5. Oasis Petroleum shares closed at $0.86 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) from $40 to $28. Nu Skin closed at $25.03 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) from $237 to $226. Norfolk Southern shares closed at $174.60 on Friday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut the price target for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) from $3 to $1. Centennial Resource Development closed at $1.52 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) price target from $29 to $37. Darling Ingredients closed at $24.98 on Friday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) from $122 to $110. Hilton Hotels shares closed at $90.45 on Friday.
  • Baird cut the price target for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) from $5 to $2. Tellurian shares closed at $1.21 on Friday.
  • Imperial Capital lowered Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: XOG) price target from $2 to $1. Extraction Oil & Gas shares closed at $0.40 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) from $23 to $19. Plains All American Pipeline closed at $11.99 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) from $150 to $113. Marriott closed at $110.66 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Markets Analyst Ratings

