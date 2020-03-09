10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- RBC Capital cut Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) price target from $5 to $0.5. Oasis Petroleum shares closed at $0.86 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) from $40 to $28. Nu Skin closed at $25.03 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) from $237 to $226. Norfolk Southern shares closed at $174.60 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut the price target for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) from $3 to $1. Centennial Resource Development closed at $1.52 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs raised Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) price target from $29 to $37. Darling Ingredients closed at $24.98 on Friday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) from $122 to $110. Hilton Hotels shares closed at $90.45 on Friday.
- Baird cut the price target for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) from $5 to $2. Tellurian shares closed at $1.21 on Friday.
- Imperial Capital lowered Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: XOG) price target from $2 to $1. Extraction Oil & Gas shares closed at $0.40 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) from $23 to $19. Plains All American Pipeline closed at $11.99 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) from $150 to $113. Marriott closed at $110.66 on Friday.
