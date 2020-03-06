10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $315 to $325. Costco shares closed at $315.76 on Thursday.
- B. Riley FBR lifted the price target for Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from $51 to $54. Ciena closed at $42.88 on Thursday.
- Atlantic Equities raised Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) price target from $37 to $60. AMD closed at $48.11 on Thursday.
- Stephens & Co. boosted the price target for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) from $340 to $375. Cooper Companies shares closed at $325.27 on Thursday.
- Wedbush cut Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) price target from $95 to $84. Starbucks shares closed at $76.19 on Thursday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) from $235 to $260. Burlington Stores closed at $218.46 on Thursday.
- Needham cut the price target for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $105 to $95. Square shares closed at $76.32 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse raised Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) price target from $30 to $33. Kroger shares closed at $33.47 on Thursday.
- Citigroup lifted the price target on Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) from $13 to $20. Vipshop closed at $16.66 on Thursday.
- Chardan Capital boosted the price target on Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) from $1.5 to $5. Arbutus Biopharma closed at $3.00 on Thursday.
