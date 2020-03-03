10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- H.C. Wainwright lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) price target from $60 to $51. DENTSPLY SIRONA closed at $49.65 on Monday.
- Rosenblatt cut the price target for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) from $132 to $120. Microchip shares closed at $95.22 on Monday.
- UBS cut the price target for Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) from $31 to $17.5. Halliburton shares closed at $17.22 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. boosted the price target on Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) from $32 to $35. Core-Mark closed at $27.66 on Monday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target on StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) from $40 to $49. StoneCo closed at $43.86 on Monday.
- Citigroup cut WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) price target from $260 to $195. WEX shares closed at $193.42 on Monday.
- Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) price target from $45 to $56. AMD shares closed at $47.46 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) from $14 to $18. Veeco Instruments closed at $13.46 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) from $45 to $95.5. Forty Seven shares closed at $93.91 on Monday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) from $110 to $105. Tempur Sealy closed at $77.53 on Monday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings