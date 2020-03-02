10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Raymond James raised NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) price target from $28 to $32. NeoGenomics closed at $28.33 on Friday.
- Baird boosted the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $45 to $55. Micron shares closed at $52.56 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR cut the price target for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) from $32 to $28. Marvell Technology shares closed at $21.30 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the price target on Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) from $26 to $19.5. Tilray closed at $14.43 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target on Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) from $63 to $73. Western Digital closed at $55.56 on Friday.
- Imperial Capital lifted General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) price target from $5 to $8. General Electric shares closed at $10.88 on Friday.
- JP Morgan raised Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) price target from $130 to $150. Baidu shares closed at $119.98 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. boosted the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $67 to $72. Activision Blizzard closed at $58.13 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from $39 to $35. Discovery shares closed at $25.70 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) from $125 to $110. Wayfair closed at $63.21 on Friday.
