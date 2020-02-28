Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2020 8:49am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley raised Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) price target from $85 to $90. Best Buy closed at $78.31 on Thursday.
  • UBS boosted the price target for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from $19.5 to $25. L Brands shares closed at $23.05 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ICUI) from $203 to $215. ICU Medical shares closed at $200.35 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target on Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) from $156 to $165. Crown Castle closed at $148.40 on Thursday.
  • Needham cut the price target on FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) from $56 to $50. FLIR Systems closed at $44.42 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR lowered Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) price target from $55 to $50. Koppers shares closed at $19.98 on Thursday.
  • Rosenblatt cut Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) price target from $33 to $27. Discovery Communications shares closed at $24.67 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co. lowered the price target for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from $180 to $135. Sanderson Farms closed at $124.43 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) from $31 to $14. Big Lots shares closed at $22.44 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $186 to $172. VMware closed at $135.63 on Thursday.

