10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) price target from $245 to $270. Home Depot closed at $237.38 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $200 to $230. salesforce.com shares closed at $181.27 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. lowered the price target for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) from $450 to $440. Lendingtree shares closed at $292.87 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR lifted the price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) from $24 to $30. NGM Biopharmaceuticals closed at $16.98 on Tuesday.
- Needham cut the price target on Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) from $34 to $30. Veracyte closed at $23.54 on Tuesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Castlight Health Inc (NYSE: CSLT) price target from $3 to $2. Castlight Health shares closed at $1.30 on Tuesday.
- UBS raised CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) price target from $214 to $233. CME shares closed at $208.32 on Tuesday.
- Baird cut the price target for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) from $53 to $45. A. O. Smith closed at $40.95 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from $409 to $550. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $442.35 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD) from $120 to $131. TopBuild closed at $114.01 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.