10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2020 8:45am   Comments
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) price target from $245 to $270. Home Depot closed at $237.38 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $200 to $230. salesforce.com shares closed at $181.27 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. lowered the price target for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) from $450 to $440. Lendingtree shares closed at $292.87 on Tuesday.
  • B. Riley FBR lifted the price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) from $24 to $30. NGM Biopharmaceuticals closed at $16.98 on Tuesday.
  • Needham cut the price target on Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) from $34 to $30. Veracyte closed at $23.54 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Castlight Health Inc (NYSE: CSLT) price target from $3 to $2. Castlight Health shares closed at $1.30 on Tuesday.
  • UBS raised CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) price target from $214 to $233. CME shares closed at $208.32 on Tuesday.
  • Baird cut the price target for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) from $53 to $45. A. O. Smith closed at $40.95 on Tuesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from $409 to $550. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $442.35 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD) from $120 to $131. TopBuild closed at $114.01 on Tuesday.

