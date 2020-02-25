10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- RBC Capital lowered eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) price target from $37 to $34. eBay closed at $37.26 on Monday.
- MKM Partners boosted the price target for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) from $65 to $70. Shake Shack shares closed at $73.57 on Monday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $256 to $268. Intuit shares closed at $286.43 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR lifted the price target on Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ: RGLD) from $124 to $129. Royal Gold closed at $110.18 on Monday.
- UBS cut the price target on Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from $258 to $233. Palo Alto closed at $237.33 on Monday.
- Mizuho raised Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) price target from $174 to $190. Laboratory Corp shares closed at $187.55 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGLE) price target from $20 to $24. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics shares closed at $7.42 on Monday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) from $20 to $24. HP closed at $22.10 on Monday.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from $355 to $492. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $425.38 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) from $25 to $28. Franklin Resources closed at $24.19 on Monday.
