10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 8:47am   Comments
  • H.C. Wainwright lowered Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) price target from $9 to $3.5. Rewalk Robotics closed at $0.81 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush boosted the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $310 to $410. Domino's shares closed at $373.16 on Thursday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) from $150 to $185. eHealth shares closed at $129.18 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) from $210 to $250. Autodesk closed at $206.67 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co cut the price target on TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) from $8 to $4. TrueCar closed at $3.91 on Thursday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lifted the price target on L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from $19 to $24. L Brands closed at $23.42 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley raised Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) price target from $55 to $60. Ducommun shares closed at $42.79 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc cut Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) price target from $50 to $45. Six Flags shares closed at $31.89 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from $80 to $105. Albemarle shares closed at $94.31 on Thursday.
  • Rosenblatt boosted the price target for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) from $93 to $102. Wix.Com closed at $141.68 on Thursday.

