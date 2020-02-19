10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Citigroup raised Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) price target from $5.5 to $9.5. Sprint closed at $9.17 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush lowered the price target for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) from $12 to $5. Five Prime Therapeutics shares closed at $4.42 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) from $155 to $160. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $141.81 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) from $78 to $63. Westlake Chemical closed at $60.25 on Tuesday.
- UBS lowered the price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) from $300 to $290. Huntington Ingalls closed at $237.50 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target on Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) from $80 to $87. Healthequity closed at $78.27 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc lifted Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) price target from $210 to $224. Autodesk shares closed at $207.06 on Tuesday.
- Piper Sandler boosted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $729 to $928. Tesla shares closed at $858.40 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) from $20 to $11. Culp shares closed at $11.10 on Tuesday.
- Bernstein lifted the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $300 to $360. NVIDIA closed at $296.57 on Tuesday.
