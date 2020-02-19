Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 8:39am   Comments
Share:
  • Citigroup raised Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) price target from $5.5 to $9.5. Sprint closed at $9.17 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush lowered the price target for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) from $12 to $5. Five Prime Therapeutics shares closed at $4.42 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) from $155 to $160. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $141.81 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) from $78 to $63. Westlake Chemical closed at $60.25 on Tuesday.
  • UBS lowered the price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) from $300 to $290. Huntington Ingalls closed at $237.50 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target on Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) from $80 to $87. Healthequity closed at $78.27 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc lifted Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) price target from $210 to $224. Autodesk shares closed at $207.06 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Sandler boosted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $729 to $928. Tesla shares closed at $858.40 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) from $20 to $11. Culp shares closed at $11.10 on Tuesday.
  • Bernstein lifted the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $300 to $360. NVIDIA closed at $296.57 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + AAP)

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
9 Stocks To Watch For February 18, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga