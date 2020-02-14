10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Citigroup boosted NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target from $245 to $315. NVIDIA closed at $270.78 on Thursday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for Endava PLC - ADR (NYSE: DAVA) from $46 to $56. Endava shares closed at $54.98 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ: BL) from $60 to $78. Blackline shares closed at $65.00 on Thursday.
- Needham lifted the price target for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) from $60 to $70. SPS Commerce closed at $60.04 on Thursday.
- Stephens & Co. boosted the price target on DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) from $255 to $300. DexCom closed at $252.21 on Thursday.
- UBS raised the price target on Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $142 to $150. Expedia closed at $110.59 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs lifted Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) price target from $42 to $57. Brighthouse Financial shares closed at $45.98 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc boosted Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) price target from $106 to $115. Waste Connections shares closed at $102.80 on Thursday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) from $143 to $157. PepsiCo shares closed at $146.47 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. lifted the price target for Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) from $147 to $165. Alteryx closed at $144.30 on Thursday.
