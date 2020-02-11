Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Share:
  • Rosenblatt raised RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) price target from $215 to $245. RingCentral closed at $212.61 on Monday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from $645 to $660. Mercadolibre shares closed at $658.23 on Monday.
  • Pivotal Research lowered the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $215 to $180. Facebook shares closed at $213.06 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse lifted the price target for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) from $400 to $525. Boston Beer closed at $373.86 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. boosted the price target on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) from $34 to $38. Beacon Roofing Supply closed at $33.97 on Monday.
  • Cowen & Co. boosted the price target on Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from $91 to $102. Jack in the Box closed at $86.32 on Monday.
  • Citigroup raised Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) price target from $38 to $43. Edgewell Personal Care shares closed at $38.87 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler cut Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) price target from $5 to $2. Gulfport Energy shares closed at $1.12 on Monday.
  • Needham lowered the price target for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) from $94 to $82. Cantel Medical shares closed at $61.79 on Monday.
  • Berenberg lifted the price target for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) from $91 to $102. ePlus closed at $83.37 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMD + BECN)

Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2020
11 Medical Instruments & Supplies Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 14, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga