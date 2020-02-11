10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Rosenblatt raised RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) price target from $215 to $245. RingCentral closed at $212.61 on Monday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from $645 to $660. Mercadolibre shares closed at $658.23 on Monday.
- Pivotal Research lowered the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $215 to $180. Facebook shares closed at $213.06 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse lifted the price target for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) from $400 to $525. Boston Beer closed at $373.86 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. boosted the price target on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) from $34 to $38. Beacon Roofing Supply closed at $33.97 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. boosted the price target on Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from $91 to $102. Jack in the Box closed at $86.32 on Monday.
- Citigroup raised Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) price target from $38 to $43. Edgewell Personal Care shares closed at $38.87 on Monday.
- Piper Sandler cut Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) price target from $5 to $2. Gulfport Energy shares closed at $1.12 on Monday.
- Needham lowered the price target for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) from $94 to $82. Cantel Medical shares closed at $61.79 on Monday.
- Berenberg lifted the price target for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) from $91 to $102. ePlus closed at $83.37 on Monday.
