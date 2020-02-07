10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Needham raised Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) price target from $80 to $100. Synaptics closed at $70.10 on Thursday.
- Gordon Haskett boosted the price target for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from $7 to $11. General Electric shares closed at $12.95 on Thursday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann cut the price target for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) from $60 to $35. Zogenix shares closed at $52.62 on Thursday.
- Baird lifted the price target for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) from $54 to $68. Cardinal Health closed at $58.26 on Thursday.
- Mizuho boosted the price target on GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from $45 to $50. GrubHub closed at $54.62 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target on Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from $11 to $9. Ford closed at $8.25 on Thursday.
- Rosenblatt lowered World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) price target from $77 to $52. WWE shares closed at $44.50 on Thursday.
- Guggenheim boosted Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) price target from $34 to $36. Twitter shares closed at $38.41 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) from $64 to $59. Uber shares closed at $37.09 on Thursday.
- Stephens & Co. lowered the price target for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) from $95 to $84. Tyson Foods closed at $79.77 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.