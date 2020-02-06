Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2020 8:42am   Comments
Share:
  • Wedbush lowered Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) price target from $80 to $75. Match Group closed at $76.00 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) from $485 to $465. O'Reilly Automotive shares closed at $419.21 on Wednesday.
  • UBS raised the price target for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $87 to $91. QUALCOMM shares closed at $90.91 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham lifted the price target for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) from $18 to $23. Greenhill closed at $21.49 on Wednesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from $315 to $361. Biogen closed at $332.87 on Wednesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target on Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ: CENT) from $25 to $30. Central Garden & Pet closed at $32.29 on Wednesday.
  • Rosenblatt raised Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) price target from $185 to $200. Monolithic Power Systems shares closed at $186.99 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) price target from $127 to $141. Twilio shares closed at $127.15 on Wednesday.
  • CFRA raised the price target for Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) from $38 to $45. Fox shares closed at $38.67 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) from $210 to $225. General Dynamics closed at $183.97 on Wednesday.

 

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB + CENT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Tonix Slumps On Failed Study, Applied Genetic Announces Offering, Beam Therapeutics, PPD Price IPOs
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Biogen Rallies On Tecfidera Patent Decision
Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Reports Positive Readout, Tonix Vaccine Candidate Aces Animal Study, Hologix's Weak Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga