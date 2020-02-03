10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) price target from $337 to $360. Biogen closed at $268.85 on Friday.
- Raymond James raised the price target for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) from $525 to $600. Charter Communications shares closed at $517.46 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $60 to $72. Applied Materials shares closed at $57.99 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald lifted the price target for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) from $55 to $64. Aimmune Therapeutics closed at $31.05 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from $70 to $78. Monster Beverage closed at $66.60 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group lifted the price target on bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from $86 to $100. bluebird closed at $79.69 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse lowered ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) price target from $52 to $37. ViacomCBS shares closed at $34.13 on Friday.
- UBS boosted Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) price target from $103 to $136. Nike shares closed at $96.30 on Friday.
- RBC Capital lifted the price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) from $69 to $91. Colgate-Palmolive shares closed at $73.78 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from $285 to $307. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $267.91 on Friday.
