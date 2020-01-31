10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Mizuho boosted Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $2,150 to $2,400. Amazon.com closed at $1,870.68 on Thursday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) from $230 to $285. CACI International shares closed at $280.07 on Thursday.
- Baird boosted the price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) from $210 to $230. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $230.31 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) from $60 to $55. Nucor closed at $48.86 on Thursday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target on Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) from $95 to $85. Kirby closed at $77.71 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $900 to $960. Chipotle closed at $879.95 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) price target from $27 to $32. Penn National Gaming shares closed at $30.87 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan lowered O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) price target from $490 to $415. O'Reilly Automotive shares closed at $419.88 on Thursday.
- UBS lifted the price target for ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) from $150 to $174. ResMed shares closed at $165.44 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) from $650 to $600. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $568.90 on Thursday.
