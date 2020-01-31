Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2020 8:29am   Comments
Share:
  • Mizuho boosted Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $2,150 to $2,400. Amazon.com closed at $1,870.68 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) from $230 to $285. CACI International shares closed at $280.07 on Thursday.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) from $210 to $230. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $230.31 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) from $60 to $55. Nucor closed at $48.86 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target on Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) from $95 to $85. Kirby closed at $77.71 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $900 to $960. Chipotle closed at $879.95 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) price target from $27 to $32. Penn National Gaming shares closed at $30.87 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan lowered O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) price target from $490 to $415. O'Reilly Automotive shares closed at $419.88 on Thursday.
  • UBS lifted the price target for ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) from $150 to $174. ResMed shares closed at $165.44 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) from $650 to $600. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $568.90 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + CACI)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Jan. 31, 2020: AMZN, IBM, GOOGL, WWE, UBER
8 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
12 Stocks To Watch For January 31, 2020
IBM Shares Surge As Company Names Cloud Chief New CEO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga