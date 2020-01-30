Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2020 8:45am   Comments
Share:
  • Citigroup lowered Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) price target from $385 to $350. Illumina closed at $313.30 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho raised the price target for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from $125 to $135. Qorvo shares closed at $112.57 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $315 to $530. Tesla shares closed at $580.99 on Wednesday.
  • UBS cut the price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) from $23 to $17. Sprouts Farmers closed at $15.71 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel boosted the price target on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $175 to $200. Microsoft closed at $168.04 on Wednesday.
  • Needham lifted the price target on ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) from $314 to $356. ServiceNow closed at $312.93 on Wednesday.
  • Susquehanna boosted Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) price target from $220 to $400. Lam Research shares closed at $298.22 on Wednesday.
  • Pivotal Research lowered Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $245 to $215. Facebook shares closed at $223.23 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co lifted the price target for Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from $325 to $343. Mastercard shares closed at $320.32 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $140 to $120. Expedia closed at $109.55 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXPE + FB)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Here's How Much Investing $100 In The 2012 Facebook IPO Would Be Worth Today
32 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Earnings, GDP Data
14 Stocks To Watch For January 30, 2020
10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga