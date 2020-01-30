10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Citigroup lowered Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) price target from $385 to $350. Illumina closed at $313.30 on Wednesday.
- Mizuho raised the price target for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from $125 to $135. Qorvo shares closed at $112.57 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $315 to $530. Tesla shares closed at $580.99 on Wednesday.
- UBS cut the price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) from $23 to $17. Sprouts Farmers closed at $15.71 on Wednesday.
- Stifel boosted the price target on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $175 to $200. Microsoft closed at $168.04 on Wednesday.
- Needham lifted the price target on ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) from $314 to $356. ServiceNow closed at $312.93 on Wednesday.
- Susquehanna boosted Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) price target from $220 to $400. Lam Research shares closed at $298.22 on Wednesday.
- Pivotal Research lowered Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $245 to $215. Facebook shares closed at $223.23 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co lifted the price target for Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from $325 to $343. Mastercard shares closed at $320.32 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $140 to $120. Expedia closed at $109.55 on Wednesday.
