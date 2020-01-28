Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2020 8:45am   Comments
  • Piper Sandler lifted Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) price target from $106 to $124. Electronic Arts closed at $110.56 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) from $47 to $81. Acceleron Pharma shares closed at $52.87 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from $52 to $58. Seagate shares closed at $60.67 on Monday.
  • Buckingham cut the price target for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from $180 to $160. Sanderson Farms closed at $144.71 on Monday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from $205 to $221. Visa closed at $201.69 on Monday.
  • Barclays lifted the price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) from $254 to $290. IAC/InterActiveCorp closed at $259.38 on Monday.
  • Citigroup raised Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) price target from $26 to $32. Ping Identity shares closed at $24.29 on Monday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lowered Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) price target from $50 to $42. Foot Locker shares closed at $38.34 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) from $138 to $134. Beyond Meat shares closed at $124.75 on Monday.
  • Evercore ISI Group raised the price target for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from $43 to $49. PulteGroup shares closed at $44.30 on Monday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

