10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2020 8:55am   Comments
  • UBS raised Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) price target from $184 to $201. Union Pacific Corporation shares closed at $187.19 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc raised Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) price target from $1,546 to $1,769. Alphabet shares closed at $1,484.69 on Friday.
  • Roth Capital lifted the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $60 to $75. Intel shares closed at $63.32 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) from $73 to $90. Teradyne shares closed at $76.21 on Thursday.
  • Guggenheim lowered the price target on Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) from $25 to $11. Upwork shares closed at $9.63 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from $123 to $135. Kimberly Clark shares closed at $144.65 on Thursday.
  • H.C. Wainwright lifted the price target for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) from $40 to $60. ChemoCentryx shares closed at $40.74 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) from $72 to $97. Davita shares closed at $80.50 on Thursday.
  • Needham raised the price target on Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from $120 to $145. Skyworks Solutions closed at $128.19 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc boosted Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $240 to $263. Facebook shares closed at $219.76 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

