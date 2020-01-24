10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- UBS raised Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) price target from $184 to $201. Union Pacific Corporation shares closed at $187.19 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc raised Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) price target from $1,546 to $1,769. Alphabet shares closed at $1,484.69 on Friday.
- Roth Capital lifted the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $60 to $75. Intel shares closed at $63.32 on Thursday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) from $73 to $90. Teradyne shares closed at $76.21 on Thursday.
- Guggenheim lowered the price target on Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) from $25 to $11. Upwork shares closed at $9.63 on Thursday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from $123 to $135. Kimberly Clark shares closed at $144.65 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright lifted the price target for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) from $40 to $60. ChemoCentryx shares closed at $40.74 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) from $72 to $97. Davita shares closed at $80.50 on Thursday.
- Needham raised the price target on Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from $120 to $145. Skyworks Solutions closed at $128.19 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc boosted Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $240 to $263. Facebook shares closed at $219.76 on Thursday.
