10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush boosted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $370 to $550. Tesla shares closed at $547.20 on Friday.

KeyBanc lifted Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) price target from $284 to $298. Becton Dickinson closed at $277.53 on Tuesday.

Citigroup raised the price target for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) from $125 to $140. Fiserv shares closed at $120.61 on Tuesday.

KeyBanc boosted the price target for VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $182 to $186. VMware shares closed at $148.68 on Tuesday.

Stephens & Co. lowered the price target for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from $74 to $70. Comerica closed at $66.31 on Tuesday.

Wedbush lowered the price target on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $188 to $173. Netflix closed at $338.11 on Tuesday.

Citigroup lifted the price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE: FIS) from $152 to $169. Fidelity National Information closed at $147.62 on Tuesday.

KeyBanc raised Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) price target from $515 to $576. Charter Communications shares closed at $503.59 on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) price target from $29 to $35. Outfront Media shares closed at $29.17 on Tuesday.

Citigroup raised the price target for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) from $340 to $360. FleetCor shares closed at $310.98 on Tuesday.