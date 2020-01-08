Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2020 8:26am   Comments
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted the price target on AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) from $48 to $56. AAR closed at $45.54 on Tuesday.
  • Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from $419 to $371. Boeing shares closed at $337.28 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) from $31 to $22. Allegheny closed at $20.32 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) price target from $47 to $50. Ciena shares closed at $41.55 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel raised the price target on Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) from $22 to $39. Apache closed at $32.51 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) from $32 to $35. AXA Equitable shares closed at $24.96 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel lifted Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) price target from $30 to $37. Scientific Games shares closed at $26.98 on Tuesday.
  • Cowen & Co. lowered the price target for Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from $56 to $53. Kohl's shares closed at $50.17 on Tuesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lifted Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) price target from $49 to $57. Barnes closed at $61.98 on Tuesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted the price target for Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) from $70 to $75. Cubic shares closed at $65.93 on Tuesday.

